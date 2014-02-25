2 Charleston men sentenced on heroin charges

Two Charleston men have been sentenced to prison on heroin related charges.

According to the Attorney's Office Eastern District, Adrian Lewis, 33, and Melvin Quinn, 36, both of Charleston, Missouri were sentenced on separate unrelated indictments for distribution of heroin in Mississippi County.

They appeared Monday before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr., in Cape Girardeau.

Both men pleaded guilty last December 2013 to use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug.

Lewis was sentenced to seven years in prison and Quinn received a six year prison sentence.

Lewis and Quinn are both repeat federal offenders with federal drug convictions in 2005 and 2004 respectively.

This case was investigated by is the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Missouri Highway Patrol.

