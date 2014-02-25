Jackson police patrolling near schools after report of white van

Jackson police are investigating a report of a white van just days after a Cape Girardeau elementary school student ran from a man in a white van.Jackson Police Chief James Humphreys says his department received reports of a white van matching the description of the white van reported near a school in Cape Girardeau in one of the Jackson neighborhoods on Feb. 22. However, he says no incidents have been reported in connection to it.As a precaution, Humphreys had patrols head over to the neighborhoods in and around Jackson elementary and middle schools.

Cape Girardeau Officer Darin Hickey says an officer took a report from Franklin Elementary around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 about a student walking near the school when a white van pulled up and told the child he would turn his vehicle around and pick up the student.

The van turned around, the white, male driver got out and the student ran to the school.



Cape Girardeau officers canvassed the area, but no white van was found.

Humphreys asks the public to be vigilant and keep an eye out for license plate numbers or any unique descriptions if they think a vehicle is suspicious.

