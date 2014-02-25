Poplar Bluff January Athletes of the Month named

The Poplar Bluff Mules Booster Club have chosen Poplar Bluff High School LadyMules swimmer Cassidy Harris and Mules wrestler Chance Moore as the January Athletes of the Month.

Chance holds a record of 20-7. The sophomore placed second out of 22 teams in the St. Charles Tournament and landed in fifth place during the SEMO Conference Tournament.

Cassidy qualified for states in the 50 and 100 freestyle. The junior holds multiple records in the 100 butterfly, 200 free, 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.