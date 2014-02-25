Man facing weapon charges in Carbondale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man facing weapon charges in Carbondale

Jeremiah T. Koonce (Source: Carbondale PD) Jeremiah T. Koonce (Source: Carbondale PD)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - A man is facing weapons charges after police got a call about a domestic battery.

Carbondale police responded to the area of the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue.

While there, officers saw a man with a weapon.

Jeremiah T. Koonce was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

