Man facing weapon charges in Carbondale

A man is facing weapons charges after police got a call about a domestic battery.Carbondale police responded to the area of the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue.While there, officers saw a man with a weapon.Jeremiah T. Koonce was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and was booked into the Jackson County Jail.The investigation into the incident is continuing.