Ky. House panel approves bill banning phones in work, school zones

A bill banning phone calls while driving through certain state work and school zones has cleared a Kentucky House panel.



According to a news release, House Bill 33 also would increase fines for anyone violating the state's no-texting-while texting law.



Those fines would range from $25 to $50 for a first offense and from $50 to $100 for each following offense.



"We are here with this bill for one reason. And that is that distracted driving kills," said sponsor Rep. Terry Mills.



Drivers who use hands-free devices like Bluetooth would be exempt from the legislation under an amendment approved by the committee.



The bill now goes to the House chamber for further action.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

