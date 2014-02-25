Man charged with business theft in Carbondale

A man is facing theft and other charges after an investigation by Carbondale police.



Police responded to the 1900 block of South Illinois Avenue to a report of a theft.



Investigators say someone stole several items from a Carbondale business around 3 p.m. Saturday.



That's when they identified the suspect.Robert W. Nicholson was charged with felony retail theft, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and criminal damage to property.



Nicholson was also served with three Illinois arrest warrants and booked into the Jackson County Jail.



The investigation into the incident is continuing.

Copyright 2014 KFVS . All rights reserved.