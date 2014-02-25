Woman found dead in Steeleville home

A 62-year-old woman was found dead in her Steeleville home Monday night.

According to Steeleveille Police Chief Lynn Thies, this is not considered a homicide and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

The woman was found in her home on West Broadway Street just after 9 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Officials are not releasing any other details at this time.

