Heartland sports scores from 2/24 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from 2/24

Here are Heartland sports scores from Monday 2/24.

NCAA Basketball (Women)
SEMO---61
Tennessee Tech---63

Murray State---84
Morehead State---81

H.S. Basketball
(Boys)
Cape Central---64
Notre Dame---59

St. Vincent---41
New Haven---54

Vienna---68
Chester---58

Risco---82
Koshkonong---45

Scott CC---78
Bell City---40

Leopold---50
Oak Ridge---49

Winona---77
Couch---49

Thayer---63
Neelyville---53

(Girls)
Cape Central---27
Notre Dame---78

St. Pius---36
Saxony Lutheran---54

Doniphan---58
East Prairie---44

Westview---49
McNary Central---46
Overtime Final















    
Powered by Frankly