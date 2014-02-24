Harrisburg School Board proposes budget cuts

Nine full-time teaching positions and five teachers' aides are on the block.

The Harrisburg School District has been battling budget shortfalls for several years now, but this most recent one could cut deep into every school throughout the district.

The Harrisburg School Board just finished calculating how much money it's going to need for the next school year. Unfortunately, they're short more than $800,000.

Now, leaders are tossing around major cuts so they can pay the bills.

"Do not cut the teachers because education is very important these days for our kids to grow up and be able to survive in the economy that we're living in right now," said Tracy Wallce from Harrisburg.

The proposed cuts don't stop at teachers. The school board is also looking at slicing back janitorial and secretarial duties, and an athletic position too.

"Keeping them busy, keeping them active in school and education," said Michael Lane of Harrisburg. "Sports programs that basically every children needs to keep them out of trouble, why cut it."

Parents aren't the only ones voicing their concerns over the proposed cuts.

"We have more stuff to do here now since they had don't cut," said Devon Trammel, a student. "And if they do, we won't have a lot to do. Like Marion has a lot to do."

"I think it's going to be a bad thing because we're not going to be able to do a lot, and we're not going to be able to learn more," said student Rhianna Schuitema. "And I don't think that's right."

Right or wrong, the school board has to figure out a way to balance the budget.

With the cuts they've proposed, they could save more than $680,000 next year.

The school board has called a special meeting for next Tuesday night to continue talking about how they can make ends meet.

