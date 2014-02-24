Heartland Hero: Veteran receives diploma 70 years later

George Neckermann was a junior in high school when he joined the U.S. Navy.



At 18, he went off to fight in World War II. He was assigned to the USS Cheleb. The ship carried ammunition and supplies to troops and bases until the end of the war.



He came home, went to work and raised a family. There wasn't any time for going back to school, until 70 years later, his fellow veterans made it happen.



Neckermann received that diploma at the VFW Post in Leadington, Missouri. It's an honor that he and others were proud to see happen.



"It's a great honor for me to get this," George Neckermann said. "I'm very thankful."



"I mean go you can't help but love the old man," Don Barnhouse said. "Just don't tell him I said that."



"We don't like George, we love George," Don Nelson said. "We love him to death."



The Missouri Legislature created Operation Recognition in September 2001 to provide honorary high school diplomas for veterans. To date, nearly 1,300 honorary high school diplomas have been awarded to Missouri veterans.

