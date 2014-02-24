Carter County toddler found in creek dies

Sheriff Stephens said the incident appears to be accidental and the investigation is ongoing.

A Carter County toddler who nearly drowned in a creek died Friday morning at a St. Louis hospital.



According to Carter County Sheriff Rick Stephens, two-year-old Adrian Hindal was found unresponsive and not breathing just after 10:30 a.m. at his home near Elsinore on February 24.

Sheriff Stephens says it appears that the incident was accidental and the investigation is ongoing. The official cause of death has not been released.



"The mom was very close to him, looked away for a minute or two to take out a load of wash and he was gone," Rudolph said.

Responding deputies were advised that the child's mother found him "face down in the creek."

The boy was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital by ambulance and later flown to a St. Louis area hospital for continued treatment where he later passed away.

A family member said the child's vitals were looking better on Thursday, but then took a turn for the worse.



The family would like to thank the community for their thoughts and prayers.

"We know there are a lot of people thinking about us and we invite everybody to pray for us, we need that, and we are trusting everything in the hands of God," Rudolph said.

Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol were activated by Sheriff Richard J. Stephens and responded to the scene to help the Carter County Sheriff's Office with the investigation. Additionally, troops from both the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G and Troop E helped throughout the investigation.

