Crash on U.S. Hwy. 45 involves ambulance

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving an ambulance on Monday, February 24.

Around 6 p.m., deputies responded to the 7600 block of U.S. Highway 45 for an injury crash involving an ambulance.

When they arrived, they say Sherese McCampbell, 31, of Mayfield, was trying to cross U.S. Highway 45 from Old U.S. Highway 45 in her 1995 Mercury passenger car. When McCampbell tried to cross U.S. Highway 45, they say she failed to see a 2008 Chevrolet Ambulance from the Clinton-Hickman County Ambulance Service that was going southbound on U.S. Highway 45. The two vehicles hit after McCampbell's failed to clear the path of the ambulance.

The ambulance was driven by Roy E. Quillen, 46, of Clinton, Ky. Deputies say William D. White, 30, of Arlington, Ky. was a crew member in the rear of the ambulance. White was tending to James Greer, 77, of Clinton, Ky. in the rear of the ambulance at the time of the crash.

According to deputies, Martha Brown, 34, of Mayfield, Ky. was a passenger in McCampbell's car.



McCampbell was taken to a hospital for apparent non-life threatening injuries. None of the crew, McCampbell's passenger, nor the patient of the ambulance were transported for medical attention due to the crash.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Mercy Regional Ambulance Service, Lone Oak Fire Department, Mayfield Ambulance Service and Strinnett's Wrecker Service.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.