Illinois schools participate in safe driving week

Herrin High School kicked off their teen safe driving week on Monday.Statewide, Illinois high schools get to use their creativity and imagination to develop a program to educate their peers on the dangers of unsafe driving practices.This year, Herrin high school is focusing on the new hands free law.Herrin will compete with other schools for prizes ranging from $500 to $2,500 to host a post-prom event.Two years ago, a Herrin high school student was killed in a car accident, which students say impacted the entire student body."It just makes us more passionate and get the word out there more and try to let all of these people know the true danger driving really could be if you use it the wrong way," said Junior Raegan Hudson. "We just want to make sure everybody is not distracted. No texting and focus on the road when you have other teens in the car."There will be events all week including a pink out game Tuesday.