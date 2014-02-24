Bonding proposal revealed for new Fulton State Hospital

House Budget Chairman Rick Stream and members of the Missouri House on Monday revealed a bonding proposal to fund the construction of a new Fulton State Hospital.

They say the proposal would save Missouri taxpayers approximately $120 million in comparison to a plan proposed by the governor.

Stream was joined by House Speaker Tim Jones, state Rep. Jeanie Riddle and other members of the Missouri General Assembly in announcing a 5-year revenue bond proposal that would see the state make payments of approximately $47 million each year. Stream said the plan is far more fiscally responsible than the 25-year bonding proposal put forward by the governor that would cost the state more than $150 million in interest.

"Our plan will make a new mental health facility in Fulton a reality and will do it without passing on the bill to future generations of Missourians," said Stream, R-Kirkwood. "The end result is that we will finally realize the construction of this much-needed facility while doing it at a cost to taxpayers that is $120 million less than what the governor would have us spend."

Stream and the members of the Missouri House agree the need for the facility is great as the aging building that opened in 1851 is the oldest mental health facility west of the Mississippi. They cited a desperate need for a new building because the current structure has been and continues to be exceedingly dangerous for patients and the state employees who work there.

The House and Senate appropriated $13 million last year for planning and design of the project in anticipation of funding the project this year. The governor proposed a bonding proposal last month that would put the taxpayers on the hook for the next 25 years.

