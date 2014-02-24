More than $200,000 grant to Dutchtown for flood buyout, demo

Dutchtown has been approved for a Community Development Block Grant worth more than $200,000.The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) approved $208,663 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to assist the City of Dutchtown in acquiring properties that received significant flood damage during 2011.The money will assist with flood buyout and demolition to eliminate future development in the floodplain.Dutchtown has also received $797,758 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist with the flood buyout project.The CDBG program, administered by the Missouri Department of Economic Development provides grants and loan funds to cities with a population under 50,000 and counties under 200,000 to assist in a variety of public works and economic development projects.