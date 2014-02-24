Public meeting held for new Scott City interchange

The Missouri Department of Transportation held a public meeting Tuesday, Feb. 25 in Scott City to discuss the construction of an interchange south of Scott City.

Dozens came out to look at, ask questions, and input ideas on the proposed interchange that would provide a southern access to Scott City as well as a connection from I-55 to Highway 61 at Kelso.

The proposed interchange will provide access to south Scott City and a connection from Interstate 55 to Kelso. It would also help relieve congestion at the Route 61/K/M/I-55 interchange. Right-of-way acquisition is expected to occur in 2015 through 2016, with the project beginning in early 2017.

Funding for the project has been secured, and the project was added to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

The project includes constructing approximately 4,000 feet of new roadway from Route 61 at Kelso to the existing Route PP overpass bridge.



Approximately 7,500 feet of new outer road east of I-55 will be needed to connect to County Road 311 as well as improvements to the remaining portion of County Road 311 to Scott City.

The Right-of-way acquisition is expected to occur in 2015 through 2016, with construction on the project to begin in early 2017.

Other major projects are scheduled in Kennett and Bollinger County.However, due to uncertainty about future federal funding, declining fuel tax proceeds and increasing costs of doing business, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) voted to stop adding new projects to the five-year construction budget and to suspend the Cost-Share Program.Funding was already secured for improvements to Route 412 in Kennett, the proposed Scott City interchange and Route 51 in Bollinger County.MoDOT forecasts its annual construction program - which just a few years ago was $1.3 billion - will be just over $700 million in 2015, before dropping to $325 million per year from 2017 through 2019.There is also a state problem with transportation funding. In 2020, MoDOT will not have enough state revenue to be able to match federal funds. That means those unmatched dollars will be directed to other states.