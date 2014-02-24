Wanted Harrisburg man arrested

Saline County Sheriff Keith Brown said a Harrisburg man was arrested Monday evening.



Saline County deputies and Harrisburg police officers were searching for a wanted person they say broke free from Saline County Court Security personnel on Monday morning.

Matthew W. Boyd, 24, of Harrisburg entered the Saline County Courthouse at about 10 a.m. Deputies say he got away from courthouse security as he was taken into custody.

Boyd is now in the Saline County Detention Center.



He was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear on a previous charge of burglary and theft.

Boyd was described as 5 feet, 4 inches and 143 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with black sleeves.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.