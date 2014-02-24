New call center opens in Jackson, Mo. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - A new business has opened its doors in Jackson, Missouri.

24Seven Call Center is owned by Dana Hukel and Jamie McCoy. It is located at 111 N. Missouri Street.

They have four full time and two part time employees. 

"The city of Jackson is always pleased to welcome new businesses to town, especially one that providing new jobs, hiring new employees and offering a new service to our community," said Mayor Barbara Lohr.

24Seven is offering clients: live support 24/7, inbound calls, outbound sales, a virtual secretary and marketing research.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m.

