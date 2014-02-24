Plastic manufacturer expanding to Scott City, bringing 28 jobs

?

A plastic sheet manufacturer will be expanding to Scott City and creating 28 jobs.Select Plastics, LLC, a custom plastic sheet extrusion manufacturer, make the types of plastics used in vehicles, watercraft and a variety of other uses.The Scott City facility is the company’s first location in Missouri and outside the Fort Worth, Texas area.The expansion project includes a $5.3 million capital investment and is expected to create 28 new jobs.Select Plastic’s location in Missouri will put the company in closer proximity to its Midwest customer base.The Department of Economic Development offered a strategic economic incentive package that Select Plastics can receive if it meets strict job creation and investment criteria.The Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET, Scott County Officials, and local business leaders also partnered with Select Plastics to assist in its expansion.