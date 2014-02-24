Two RLC clubs receive awards - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two RLC clubs receive awards

INA, IL (KFVS) - Rend Lake College’s Radiology Club and Nursing Club have been awarded the 2014 Health Career Club Training and Sponsorship Award from the South Central Illinois Area Health Education Center (SCI-AHEC).

According to a news release, each club received $1,250 to go toward start-up costs or to help current members attend a professional association meeting this spring.

 "Health professions clubs enrich and enhance college curriculum for students and SCI-AHEC can assist by helping to cover some of the expenses incurred," said Stover. "It is our mission to inspire, train, recruit, and retain health professionals in rural communities, where the need is greatest."

Kim Robert, Dean of Allied Health, said the Radiology Club will be using to attend the Illinois State Society of Radiologic Technology Conference in April, which is held in Peoria. The second award will be used to create a new Nursing Club, starting this fall.

