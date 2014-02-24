High schools compete in WYSE Academic Challenge Regional at RLC - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

INA, IL (KFVS) - Students from 11 area high schools recently competed at the 2014 Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering Academic Challenge Regional at Rend Lake College. It took place on Feb. 12.

District high school students competed against their peers by completing two exams from a possibility of seven different subjects - biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering graphics, English, math and physics.

Christopher High School, Wayne City High School, Zeigler-Royalton High School, Sesser-Valier High School, Waltonville High School, Woodlawn Community High School and Webber Township High School made up Division 300.

Division 700 consisted of Benton Consolidated High School, Pinckneyville Community High School and Hamilton County Senior High School.

The lone Division 1,500 school was Mt. Vernon Township High School.

The following were the individual winners:

Biology: Andrew Wellen – Hamilton County HS

Chemistry: Sara Dixon – Benton HS

Computer Science: Ethan Conner – Christopher HS

Engineering Graphics: Logan Page – Benton HS

English: Wyatt Beaty – Mt. Vernon HS

Math: Ethan Conner – Christopher HS

Physics: Brendan Haile – Wayne City HS

Trophies for Biology

School Name / Student Name / Biology Score

Webber Twp High School *Jake Felty 30

ZEIGLER-ROYALTON *Warren Eldridge 29

Christopher High School *Thorn Hall 29

Woodlawn Community High School Andrew Tomas Seaman 28

Trophies for Chemistry

School Name / Student Name / Chemistry Score

Christopher High School *Zach Boehl 24

Christopher High School *Steven Head 24

Wayne city High School *Emily Green 20

Webber Twp High School Jake Felty 18

Sesser-Valier High School Zach Mabry 18

Christopher High School Storey Mayer 18

Trophies for Computer Science

School Name / Student Name / Computer Science Score

Christopher High School *Ethan Conner 20

Wayne city High School *Matthew Murdach 14

Christopher High School Jake Towers 13

Trophies for Engineering Graphics

School Name / Student Name / Engineering Graphics Score

Webber Twp High School *Brett Collins 22

Christopher High School *Hayden Fasig 21

Christopher High School *Chris Richard 21

Webber Twp High School Connor Jackson 15

Waltonville High School Brendan Witges 15

Trophies for English

School Name / Student Name / English Score

Wayne city High School *Rachel Newman 60

Sesser-Valier High School *Blake Dorris 50

Webber Twp High School *Hannah Schrum 50

Webber Twp High School Chris Bush 49

Trophies for Math

School Name / Student Name / Math Score

Christopher High School *Ethan Conner 29

Woodlawn Community High School *Andrew Tomas Seaman 16

Waltonville High School *Michael Stanfield 16

Christopher High School Zach Boehl 14

Webber Twp High School Jessica Crammer 14

ZEIGLER-ROYALTON Boris Moskoff 14

Trophies for Physics

School Name / Student Name / Physics Score

Wayne city High School *Brendan Haile 12

Sesser-Valier High School *Kieran White 11

Woodlawn Community High School Ryann Marie French 10

Webber Twp High School Noah Ilbery 10

Division: 700

Trophies for Biology

School Name / Student Name / Biology Score

Hamilton County Senior High *Andrew Wellen 38

Pinckneyville *James E. Davidson 26

Benton Consolidated High School Emma Webster 25

Trophies for Chemistry

School Name / Student Name / Chemistry Score

Benton Consolidated High School *Sara Dixon 29

Hamilton County Senior High *Andrew Wellen 27

Benton Consolidated High School Dallas Williams 25

Trophies for Computer Science

School Name Student Name Computer Science Score

Benton Consolidated High School *Briar North 11

Hamilton County Senior High *Jesse Dickey 10

Hamilton County Senior High Sabrina Tucker 9

Trophies for Engineering Graphics

School Name / Student Name / Engineering Graphics Score

Benton Consolidated High School *Logan Page 24

Benton Consolidated High School *Alex Jerrells 21

Benton Consolidated High School Dallas Williams 16

Trophies for English

School Name / Student Name / English Score

Benton Consolidated High School *Briar North 57

Pinckneyville *Collin J. Smith 54

Hamilton County Senior High Sabrina Tucker 48

Benton Consolidated High School Jordan Wills 48

Trophies for Math

School Name / Student Name / Math Score

Hamilton County Senior High *Landon Vaughan 17

Hamilton County Senior High *Lucendia Adams 16

Hamilton County Senior High Grant Vaughan 14

Trophies for Physics

School Name / Student Name / Physics Score

Hamilton County Senior High *Jesse Dickey 11

HomeSchool from Benton Illinois *Michaela L Dollins 8

Hamilton County Senior High *Grant Vaughan 8

Benton Consolidated High School Kryslyn Fowler 7

Division: 1500

Trophies for Biology

School Name / Student Name / Biology Score

Mount Vernon Township High School *Shubhika Jain 32

Mount Vernon Township High School *Wyatt Beaty 27

Mount Vernon Township High School Connor Pigg 26

Trophies for Chemistry

School Name / Student Name / Chemistry Score

Mount Vernon Township High School *Allen McCarty 23

Mount Vernon Township High School *Molly Rodgers 21

Mount Vernon Township High School Molly Karnes 18

Mount Vernon Township High School Jaxson Lewis 18

Mount Vernon Township High School Eli Phillips 18

Trophies for Computer Science

School Name / Student Name / Computer Science Score

Mount Vernon Township High School *Kole Cralley 18

Mount Vernon Township High School *Wyatt Marks 17

Mount Vernon Township High School James Campise 10

Trophies for Engineering Graphics

School Name / Student Name / Engineering Graphics Score

Mount Vernon Township High School *Aaron Steele 18

Mount Vernon Township High School *Rachel Bolerjack 16

Mount Vernon Township High School Walker Brockhouse 15

Mount Vernon Township High School Michael Wright 15

Trophies for English

School Name / Student Name / English Score

Mount Vernon Township High School *Wyatt Beaty 64

Mount Vernon Township High School *Molly Rodgers 60

Mount Vernon Township High School Chyna Rivera 58

Trophies for Math

School Name / Student Name / Math Score

Mount Vernon Township High School *James Campise 21

Mount Vernon Township High School *David Modert 13

Mount Vernon Township High School Katie Aaron 12

Trophies for Physics

School Name Student Name Physics Score

Mount Vernon Township High School *Eli Phillips 5

Mount Vernon Township High School *Samuel Zelman 3

*Advance to Sectional Competition

