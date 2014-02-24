Three Rivers ranked in Top 20 nursing programs in MO, KS

A magazine has ranked the Nursing program at Three Rivers College among the top nursing programs in Missouri and Kansas.

The list from Ingram's Magazine includes 25 colleges and universities from across the two states, with Three Rivers ranking in the top 20 alongside Southeast Missouri State, St. Louis University and the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Among the top 20, Three Rivers is the only institution listed with accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. With a student-focused faculty/pupil ratio of 8-to-1, Three Rivers' Nursing program also has the lowest in-state tuition among the top 20. In 2012, Three Rivers' nursing tuition was one-sixteenth the cost of SLU's program.

"One of our keys to success is our high hiring rate," said Staci Campbell, chair of Three Rivers' Department of Nursing and Allied Health. "Many of our students get hired on before they even graduate. Healthcare providers like the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center make great efforts to woo our students to their organization."

The Three Rivers Nursing program was established in 1971, with its first class of students graduating in 1973. Three Rivers offers a two-year Associate of Applied Science Degree in Nursing, which is designed to prepare graduates to pass the state nursing board licensing exam of Missouri.

Three Rivers is still accepting applications for its Fall 2014 day and evening nursing classes in Poplar Bluff. Applicants for the Nursing programs must be enrolled in or have passed MATH 103 or 153, have completed or be enrolled in CHEM 111, take the NLN-PAX-RN pre-entrance exam and achieve a minimum score of 105, and have a minimum 2.5 GPA across all college credit hours completed to be eligible for admission into the programs.

The application deadline is March 1. For more information on applying, call the Nursing and Allied Health department at 573-840-9680.

