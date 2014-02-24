Suspicious person investigation - Alligator update - I-Team: 2 f - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suspicious person investigation - Alligator update - I-Team: 2 families, 1 question

Polcie say an unknown person tried to pick up an elementary student near Franklin Elementary. Polcie say an unknown person tried to pick up an elementary student near Franklin Elementary.
We'll have an update on the gators involved in a car crash (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist) We'll have an update on the gators involved in a car crash (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist)
Don't miss Kathy and Crystal's I-Team Report tonight at 6:03. Don't miss Kathy and Crystal's I-Team Report tonight at 6:03.

Cape Girardeau police are searching for a suspicious person after someone tried to pick up an elementary student near Franklin Elementary on February 20. Kadee Brosseau talked to police and will have the latest details tonight at 5:00.

Yesterday, we told you about a car with a trailer full of alligators that was involved in a crash in Interstate. Well - we have an update on the story to share tonight at 6:00 - and, we even have a gator slideshow!

Bob has news of possible snow later in the week.

Sad news to pass along, a Scott City teenager has died from injuries he received in an ATV crash on Friday.

Our cameras were there this morning when a man and woman were put into custody after being accused of damaging a car outside an apartment building in Cape Girardeau.

U.S. Def. Sec. Chuck Hagel was proposed cuts that would make the Army its smallest size in 74 years.

A Bismark, Mo. native has taken command of the Whiteman Air Force Base bomb wing.

Many women are now taking self-defense classes and owning guns. Holly Brantley gives the reasons why tonight at 5:09.

Could your doctor be "Googling" you? Find out more at 5:21.

Deputies say a western Kentucky man is accused of stealing nearly a dozen bottles of vanilla extract and punching a woman in the head on Friday.

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says a Morley man faces child molestation and sodomy charges after and investigation.

A man has been charged in connection to a shooting and stabbing in Livingston County.

An I-Team investigation tonight at 6:03: A year after two young men die just feet apart from each other, their families come together in a surprising show of unity and determination.

For more news, go to our mobile app.

Have a great evening - 

James Long
Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer
Facebook l Twitter l Google+ l Pinterest
Have a news tip? Give our newsroom a call at (800) 455-KFVS

Powered by Frankly