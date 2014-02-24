Blood drives scheduled in mid-March at Graves elementary schools - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Blood drives scheduled in mid-March at Graves elementary schools

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County residents will have the opportunity to give blood at any of the six elementary schools in mid-March.

The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Central Elementary School between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 11; at Lowes and Symsonia Elementary Schools between noon and 5 p.m. on Wednesday March 12; at Sedalia Elementary School between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12; at Farmington Elementary School between noon and 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 13; and at Wingo Elementary School between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 13.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly