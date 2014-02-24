Historic preservationists to be honored in Jefferson City - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Historic preservationists to be honored in Jefferson City

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Two Cape Girardeau historic preservationists will be honored next week in Jefferson City.

Drs. Mary Ann and Bert Kellerman of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation in Cape Girardeau  will be one of the recipients of 2014 McReynolds Award for ongoing commitment to preservation.

The 2014 Statewide Historic Preservation Honor Awards Ceremony will be held at the State Capitol Rotunda in Jefferson City Missouri on Thursday March 6.

According to a news release, starting in 1971 the Kellermans' began buying historic buildings for home and business, and have been involved with restoring and listing them on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Kellermans' most recent was the restoration of the Oliver-Leming House in Cape Girardeau.

