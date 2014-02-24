WATCH: Eaglet hatches on Berry College Eagle Cam - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff


Live streaming video by Ustream

WATCH: Eaglet hatches on Berry College Eagle Cam

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KFVS) - One egg has hatched in an eagle's nest in northwest Georgia.

Thousands of people are watching live as a bald eagle at Berry College in northwest Georgia waits patiently for her eggs to hatch.

One egg hatched on Saturday, Feb. 22, according to Berry College Eagles' Facebook page.

The fuzzy eaglet can be seen peeking out from under its mother.

On Sunday, March 2, the male buried the unhatched egg under nesting material. They aren't sure if the parents are giving up on it, according to the Berry College Eagles' Facebook page.

Both mother and father eagle have been taking turns keeping the eggs warm.

Last week, an owl shocked viewers by trying to steal one of the eggs, but no baby eagles were harmed in the incident.

The bald eagle couple returned to the Berry College campus and to their nest in a tall pine tree in September 2013. The couple spent several months repairing and adding to the nest and catching fish and coots in a quarry, river and lakes. An egg was produced on January 14, 2014, followed by a second egg on January 16, according to Berry College.

On a mobile device? Watch here: http://bit.ly/MpeIgX

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly