Morley man facing child molestation, sodomy charges

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says a Morley man faces child molestation and sodomy charges.

Eddie S. Hamblin, 39, of Morley has been charged with the two counts of child molestation first degree, and one count of statutory sodomy in the first degree.

Walter says the Missouri Children’s Division (MCD) contacted the sheriff’s office on January 29 after the victim disclosed the alleged abuse to a forensic interviewer at the Beacon Health Center.

A detective working with MCD investigated the case that lead to Hamblin being taken into custody on Friday morning.

Hamblin was released after posting a $20,000 bond.

