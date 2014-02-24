Gabe's Story: A Place to Call Home

He is a fun loving teenager who loves life, and is quite talented!

However, 14-year-old Gabe is missing out on something very important ... a family.

Heartland News reporter Crystal Britt got a chance to meet Gabe, who loves the great outdoors.

Gabe showed off his fishing skills, and was very enthusiast about giving it a whirl even though the fish weren't really biting yet.

Gabe can't wait for Spring so he can spend more time at his favorite fishing hole.

He lives at a group home, and enjoys country living.

"It's more of not having to be in a rush with everything," said Gabe.

Gabe also enjoys the exposure he gets to ranch life.

To him, spending time with the horses is not only enjoyable, but also therapeutic.

"He's a calm horse ... I like this one," said Gabe while brushing a horse named Cisco.

Gabe has been through a lot in his 14 years. The young man has been in the system since age seven.

"I've moved around a lot in my life," said Gabe.

He told Crystal that he is ready to settle down, and find a permanent family.

"One where they work together ... teamwork, they love each other ... not arguing all the time," said Gabe.

Gabe also likes to play music.

"I play tenor sax, can play piano, can play a little guitar, and the drums," said Gabe.

He says he plays mostly by ear.

Gabe also loves sports.

"My favorite sport is baseball," said Gabe.

In fact, that is part of his future plans during and after college.

"I really want to be a baseball player, but that being said that can be a dream," he said.

He has a back-up plan just in case.

"To be a business man for a construction company," said Gabe. "I want to own my own business."

He is dreaming big and really hopes to find a family to support him as he strives to make those dreams come true.

"I'm looking for somewhere that will stick, something to adapt to, and have a good family," said Gabe.

