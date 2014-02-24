Inspection of Bill Emerson Bridge to begin March 3

The Missouri Department of Transportation says they are preparing for an inspection of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge on Route 74 in Cape Girardeau.



Work will begin on March 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



According to MoDOT, Modjeski and Masters, will inspect the bridge, cable system and the bridge's deck level.



MoDOT says only one lane and shoulder will be closed in either direction during the inspection.



Weather permitting, work will be completed by Tuesday, March 18.

Copyright 2014 KFVS . All rights reserved.