Man facing charges after burglaries in Calloway, Graves County

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to recover over $1300 of stolen property on Saturday.

Roger Henson Jr. 28, of Kirksey, Kentucky was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and receiving stolen property (gun) and possession of marijuana.

Deputies say Henson was found at a home on Eggners Ferry Road.

Officers say Henson had stolen items from two burglaries that had taken place in Calloway and Graves County.

According to the sheriff's office, a small amount of marijuana was found in Henson's vehicle.

He was booked into the Marshall County Jail.

Working with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation was the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Benton Police Department, Calvert City Police Department and Kentucky State Police.

