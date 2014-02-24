Man accused of stealing 11 bottles of vanilla extract, beating woman

Deputies say a Kentucky man is accused of stealing nearly a dozen bottles of vanilla extract and punching a woman in the head on Friday.



Jeffrey J. Mulvihill, 43, of Gilbertsville, was charged with wanton endangerment, assault- domestic violence and shoplifting.



The Marshall County Sheriff's Office got a call about a domestic incident. The couple had pulled over in a parking lot on US 641.



The victim told officers that the man had come to her work and appeared to be intoxicated.



Deputies say the woman started to take him home when he grabbed the steering wheel almost causing them to wreck.



The victim told officers the man began punching her in the head.



Officers say the man had 11 bottles of vanilla extract in his pockets and he appeared to be intoxicated.



An investigation revealed the vanilla extract was stolen from the Food Giant in Draffenville.

