2 accused of damage outside of senior apartment - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 accused of damage outside of senior apartment

(Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist) (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist)
(Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist) (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist)
(Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist) (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Police say a couple is in custody after being accused of property damage outside of a senior apartment building in Cape Girardeau last week.

They were caught on Themis Street in Cape Girardeau on Monday around 9:15 a.m.

According to Cape Police Department, the couple is accused of damaging property outside of Schultz Senior Apartments on Pacific Street.

Officer Darrin Hickey says a window was busted out of a car that was parked at the apartments.

Police say both ran from officers last week.

An officer recognized the man on Themis Street Monday morning.

The man and woman tried running again, but police apprehended them and were both taken into custody.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly