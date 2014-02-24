Services set for slain 10-year-old Missouri girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Services have been scheduled for a 10-year-old Springfield girl who was abducted and killed last week.

The Springfield News-Leader reports (http://sgfnow.co/1dp8sgs ) visitation for Hailey Owens will be Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Springfield. The funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m., also at the church.

The fourth-grader was killed last Tuesday after being abducted in her neighborhood.

Craig Michael Wood is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and armed criminal action in her death. The 45-year-old is being held without bond in Greene County Jail.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.