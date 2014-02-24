Man charged in Livingston County stabbing, shooting

A man has been charged in connection to a shooting incident February 22 in Livingston County.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a complaint around 2 p.m. of shots fired on Burna Church Street in Burna.

An investigation showed Richard T. Watson, 31 of Burna, seemed to be intoxicated and had fallen off a four-wheeler.

Watson's girlfriend, 35-year-old Karen Gerhardt, tried to help him and Watson allegedly started to assault her.

Gerhardt was knocked to the ground and she stabbed Watson with a knife to escape.

She later went to their home to check on Watson and the door was locked.

Gerhardt asked Watson to unlock the door and then she heard two gunshots fired inside the home.

Deputy Brian Coleman investigated and found the gunshots were fired into the inside of the door where Gerhardt was standing.

Troopers noted Watson was injured from the earlier stabbing and he was taken to Livingston County Hospital.

After being released, Watson was charged with one count of attempted murder and assault, domestic violence and taken to the McCracken County Jail.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

