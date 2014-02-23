Author says her brother 'saw heaven'

The story of an experience one local woman says happened right here in the Heartland is spreading across the country.

The story of an experience one local woman says happened right here in the Heartland is spreading across the country.

It took Patti Miller Dunham four years to write the book called “I Saw Heaven” that she claims shares an incredible true story.

“Richard said "I saw heaven,” Dunham said.

Dunham says those were the last three words she would have expected her brother, Richard to say.

“Honestly, I couldn't figure out why God would take him to heaven,” Dunham said.

Her brother was a recovering alcoholic when he was hospitalized at Southeast Health in Cape Girardeau.

“I kind of doubted that he went to heaven because I just thought he was probably on the aftermath of a lot of medication and stuff so I had a little doubt,” Dunham said.

At first, Dunham says she didn’t believe him.

“When he described that large, beautiful pearl gate I knew my brother had gone to heaven because I wasn't aware of my brother reading the Bible that much and I wasn't aware of him being a regular, weekly churchgoer anything like that,” Dunham said.

She says her brother claims he heard from God while he was in Heaven.

“’He [God] told me I couldn't stay because He had more work for me to do.’ Now when my brother said that I thought to myself, and I have to be honest, I thought ‘More work for you? How can God use you?’" Dunham said.

Richard recovered and Dunham says through 18 phone conversations with her brother, she grew to understand what God had meant.

“He was sent back from heaven to help his little goody-two-shoes, Christian, church going, Bible reading, devotional reading, Bible teacher sister,” Dunham said.

Dunham started telling others the story, who then encouraged her to write a book.

"[They said] ‘You cannot keep this to yourself. This is for other people too.’ I would say to them ‘Thank you very much, that's so kind of you, but I don't know how to write a book and I have no desire to write a book.’” Dunham said.

However, Dunham says God had a different plan for her. She says she felt God leading her to write “I Saw Heaven.” She says people stepped in from all over to help her complete it. Today, people across the country are reading her story.

“People are talking about my brother Richard Miller all over as though they know him,” Dunham said.

Dunham has since written a sequel to “I Saw Heaven” called “Living Right Side Up in an Upside Down world.” Both can be purchased at Barnes and Noble, Lifeway, and online.

For more information on the author and her books, visit this website.

Dunham will be speaking at Fellowship Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau on April 18 at 7 p.m.

