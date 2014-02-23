Redhawks sweep IPFW with 6-4 win - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Redhawks sweep IPFW with 6-4 win

(KFVS) - (Cape Girardeau, Mo.) - The Southeast Missouri State baseball team finished off a three-game sweep of Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday, winning 6-4 to improve to 6-2 on the season.

The Redhawks fell behind 2-1 in the third inning, but used a two-out Mastodon error to score three times in the bottom half of the frame. Clayton Evans blooped a two-out, two-run double to right center, and Jason Blum followed it up with an RBI single. 

With the game tied again in the 5th inning, Andy Lennington gave the Redhawks the lead for good with an RBI single.

SEMO reliever Travis Hayes picked up the win, despite allowing two runs to score.

Every Redhawk in the lineup recorded at least one hit. For the series, SEMO scored 30 runs combined. 

The Redhawks begin a four-game road trip Tuesday at Arkansas State. 
