3-year-old survives after inhaling mother's meth

By: Tony Hensley

CAMPBELL, MO -- A frightening drug case out of the Bootheel sparked by a child's curiosity. Police say the 3-year-old child found the mother's methamphetamine stash.

Luesindy Moore of Campbell, MO was already in jail when police caught up with her. After close observation at Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center in Kennett, the child is said to be okay and has been placed in foster care.

The frightening story unfolded in the early hours of Saturday morning. That's when a baby sitter brought in a 3-year-old to police saying the child had possibly swallowed a white substance she feared was methamphetamine. Police questioned the mother. They say Luesindy Moore admitted that the substance was meth and it belonged to her.

Bertha Thompson says, “I hope the family services and the DRS releases people like that who endangers their children lives that they don't need to have them back."

But, before Moore answers to endangerment and drug charges in Dunklin County , she faces unrelated charges in Pemiscot County . Drug agents who work the Bootheel tell Heartland News they are seeing more and more parents combine the dangerous mix of drugs and children. An undercover agent with the Bootheel Drug Task Force says, "We go into labs inside homes and there is stuff lying around. Chemicals, processed pot... It surprises me that it doesn't happen more often. A child getting a hold drugs."

The Campbell child remains in foster care. The amount of meth involved in the case, is unknown.

"It doesn't matter how much it is. Obviously we are glad it wasn't a fatal dose. But, any amount a child gets a hold of is bad." the undercover agent said.