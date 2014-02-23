Kennett man sentenced to 50 years on rape, sodomy charges

Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Sokoloff announced Tuesday, March 25 that a Kennett man has been sentenced to 50 years on charges of rape and sodomy.

James Jarrett of Kennett, Missouri was sentenced to 50 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for charges of forcible rape and two counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree.



According to the Dunklin County prosecuting attorney's office, James Jarrett was found guilty on all counts after a two day trial on charges of forcible rape and two counts of statutory sodomy.

The jury deliberated for nearly nine hours before returning the verdicts.

Jarrett was charged with the sexual assaults of a 17-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy.

The incidents took place in April, May and November 2010.

"I am pleased with the resolution of this case," Sokoloff said. "This man was in a position of trust and responsibility, and he betrayed that trust. I hope that the victims will be able to put this behind them now and put their lives back together."



The case was heard in New Madrid on a change of venue motion filed by the defendant.



