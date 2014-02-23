2 seriously hurt after crash in rural Murphysboro - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A Murphysboro man had to be airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after a crash that injured two people Sunday morning.

The wreck happened shortly after 6:20 a.m. on Old Route 13, just west of Wides Road in rural Murphysboro.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Daniel Spencer and 34-year-old Malcolm Sanders of Carbondale had to be extricated from the car. They suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Officers say the car left the road and went down a steep embankment hitting a number of trees.

Both were taken by ambulance to an area hospital and Spencer was later airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

Old Route 13 was down to one lane for 1 1/2 hours.

The crash is still being investigated.

The Murphysboro Pomona Summerset Township Fire Department assisted the sheriff's office.

