21-year-old Fredericktown cancer survivor meets with his famous surgeon

A 21-year-old cancer survivor Saturday met with his famous surgeon who gave him a chance to reach adulthood.

Author and famous neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson spoke at the Sikeston Fieldhouse on Saturday and met with cancer survivor TJ Petty and several family members.

TJ Petty of Fredericktown was diagnosed at 9-months-old with an optic glioma brain tumor. He has had 17 surgeries and other doctors told his mother TJ was not expected to see his 2nd birthday.

Dr. Carson performed seven of those surgeries in three weeks at John's Hopkins in Baltimore. Carson is credited as the first surgeon to successfully separate

conjoined twins.

TJ is now 21 years old and a high school graduate.

His family says TJ loves to go fishing and play cards with his friends. Family and friends say TJ is one of the amazing people they have ever known.

