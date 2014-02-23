21-year-old Fredericktown cancer survivor meets with his famous - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

21-year-old Fredericktown cancer survivor meets with his famous surgeon

The Petty family with Dr. Ben Carson (Source: Family submitted) The Petty family with Dr. Ben Carson (Source: Family submitted)
TJ Petty of Fredericktown was diagnosed at 9-months-old with an optic glioma brain tumor (Source: Family submitted) TJ Petty of Fredericktown was diagnosed at 9-months-old with an optic glioma brain tumor (Source: Family submitted)
TJ and his sister hold a picture of young TJ and Dr. Carson (Source: Family submitted). TJ and his sister hold a picture of young TJ and Dr. Carson (Source: Family submitted).
TJ has had 17 surgeries (Source: Family submitted). TJ has had 17 surgeries (Source: Family submitted).
Family and friends say TJ is one of the amazing people they've ever known (Source: Family submitted). Family and friends say TJ is one of the amazing people they've ever known (Source: Family submitted).
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - A 21-year-old cancer survivor Saturday met with his famous surgeon who gave him a chance to reach adulthood.

Author and famous neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson spoke at the Sikeston Fieldhouse on Saturday and met with cancer survivor TJ Petty and several family members.

TJ Petty of Fredericktown was diagnosed at 9-months-old with an optic glioma brain tumor. He has had 17 surgeries and other doctors told his mother TJ was not expected to see his 2nd birthday.

Dr. Carson performed seven of those surgeries in three weeks at John's Hopkins in Baltimore. Carson is credited as the first surgeon to successfully separate conjoined twins.

TJ is now 21 years old and a high school graduate.

His family says TJ loves to go fishing and play cards with his friends. Family and friends say TJ is one of the amazing people they have ever known.

Family says Angela Wilkerson and John McMillen made it possible for TJ  to meet up with Dr.Carson.

