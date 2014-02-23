I-55 at 129.2 mm NB passing lane open after wreck - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

I-55 at 129.2 mm NB passing lane open after wreck

PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

According to Perryville police, on Interstate 55 at the 129.2 mile marker, the northbound passing lane is back open after a vehicle crash in Perry County.

There is no word on if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly