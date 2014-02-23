Man injured after RV fire on Wal-Mart parking lot

According to Captain Jim McMillan with Sikeston DPS, crews were called to an RV that caught fire at the Wal-Mart parking lot in Sikeston.

It happened shortly before 10:50 p.m. Saturday.

McMillan says a man and woman were inside the RV and the man tried to light the stove for heat.

After lighting the stove, there was an explosion from a propane issue and the driver's side of the living room caught on fire.

The man tried to extinguish the fire and he ended up getting burns to both arms.

Both the woman and man were able to escape the RV before it was engulfed in flames.

The man was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital for his injuries.

McMillan says the RV was heavily damaged by the fire.