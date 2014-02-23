Murray man facing charges after officers find guns, meth lab

A Murray man is accused of manufacturing methamphetamine after officers say evidence was found in a camper.



According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Christopher G. Lennox, 42, of Murray, Kentucky was charged with manufacturing meth, trafficking in controlled substance, possession of firearms by convicted felon, fleeing or evading police on foot, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.



He was also served with two outstanding warrants from Graves and McCracken Counties.



Officers say around 7:30 p.m. Friday, the sheriff's department and Kentucky State Police responded to a call of shots fired on Rayburn Road in the Lynn community.



Officers say guns and drug paraphernalia inside an open door of a camper.



After getting a search warrant, officers found evidence of meth manufacturing and what was believed to be the remains of meth labs.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.