City: Downtown open for business after building collapse in Murray

The City of Murray says downtown businesses are operating normally following a building collapse on Saturday night.

The building was home to the law office of Rick Jones.

The cause of the collapse is unknown, but no one was injured in the collapse.

According to the City, Main Street (KY 94) is closed to out-of-town through traffic from 12th St. to Industrial Rd. Also, Fourth St. (US 641S) is closed to out-of-town through traffic from Glendale Rd. to Chestnut St. The City of Murray has also closed N. 3rd St. from Main to Walnut; partial access is provided to businesses on the northern half of the block from Walnut St. Local traffic should access the downtown area from the east and west using Poplar or Olive Streets; and from the north and south using 5th or 6th Streets.

The downtown area is closed to all traffic at 3rd Street and KY 94/Main Street, as well as Walnut and Main.



The structural engineer says that owners of businesses/properties located at 310 – 312 Main Street and 102 – 106 3rd Street should be allowed only limited access at this time to retrieve business files and equipment.

The City has authorized and coordinated efforts with property and business owners in the 300 block of Main and 100 block of 3rd Street to enter the facilities between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to retrieve files and equipment.

Utilities are being restored at 304 – 308 Main Street and fronting 3rd Street. After utilities are restored and permanent barricades set in place, the City of Murray will notify business and property owners that they have permission to occupy these buildings.

a timeline of debris removal and structure restoration is yet to be determined.

Murray Main Street Manager Deana Wright says the downtown area is not shut down.

"The majority of the downtown businesses are up-and-running as usual," said Wright. "We encourage the community to continue to support these businesses during this time. We are working with the City of Murray to establish safe traffic patterns around the court square. We will continue to update the public as roads are opened.

“The Chamber will be working closely with the downtown businesses to minimize the impact of this event and get them up and running as soon as possible,” said Aaron Dail, president and CEO of the Chamber.

Over half a dozen businesses closed on Main St. and 4th Street around where the collapsed building happened.

Investigators and police are inspecting other parts of the building including other connected stores on the integrity of the building, according to Murray Police.

There is no estimated time when these streets or stores may be able to open back up according to police.

Some people we talked with say this is a blessing in disguise and hope other building will get inspected before another collapse happens.

We talked with one man who actually felt the building collapse. He was glad to hear nobody was inside.

On the top floor there was an apartment that someone was living in according to police. Seen inside were couches, plants and shelves of books.

The cause of how the building collapsed is under investigation.