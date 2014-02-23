Heartland Hoops scores from Saturday, Feb. 22 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

sports

Heartland Hoops scores from Saturday, Feb. 22

(Cape Girardeau, Mo.) - Here are your Heartland Sports basketball scores from Saturday, Feb. 22:

High School Boys Basketball

Class 1, District 2

Scott County Central-102
McKinley Classical-31
F

Oak Ridge-83
The Fulton School-40
F

Leopold-87
Delta-22
F

Bell City-65
Richland-32
F

Class 2, District 1

Campbell-55
Cooter-57

Class 2, District 2

Puxico-62
Neelyville-71
F

Class 2, District 3

Oran-69
Valley-36
F

Chaffee-72
Viburnum-34
F

Advance-83
Meadow Heights-39
F

Class 3, District 1

Charleston-93
Kelly-43
F

Twin Rivers-55
Malden-62
F

Caruthersville-87
Doniphan-58
F

New Madrid County Central-69
East Prairie-44
F

Class 3, District 2

Clearwater-69
Scott City-37
F

St. Pius X-69
Saxony Lutheran-61
F

West County-79
Woodland-70
F

High School Girls Basketball

Class 1, District 2

Scott County Central-62
McKinley Classical-46
F

Class 2, District 3

Chaffee-52
Valley-38
F

Class 3, District 1

Doniphan-71
Caruthersville-23
F

Charleston-59
East Prairie-66
F

Twin Rivers-62
Malden-30
F

New Madrid C.C.-56
Kelly-52
F

Class 3, District 2

Saxony Lutheran-77
Scott City-23
F

St. Pius X-67
Woodland-50
F

Clearwater-47
Jefferson-31
F




Powered by Frankly