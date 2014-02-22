Cleveland's half-court three gives Redhawks 77-74 win at UT Mart - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cleveland's half-court three gives Redhawks 77-74 win at UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) - Antonius Cleveland scored a career-high 19 points, including a game-winning half-court shot with less than a second remaining, to lead Southeast Missouri past Tennessee Martin 77-74 on Saturday.

Marshun Newell hit back-to-back jumpers to give UTM (8-21, 3-11 Ohio Valley) a 72-69 lead with 56 seconds to play. Jarekious Bradley tied the game with a 3 just 8 seconds later. After Newell missed a 3-pointer on the other end, Bradley hit a pair of free throws to give Southeast Missouri (15-13, 6-8) a 74-72 advantage with 15 seconds remaining.

Newell was fouled with 4 seconds left, but left the game with an injury. Dee Oldham replaced Newell and made both free throws to tie the game before Cleveland's game winner.

Lucas Nutt, who became Southeast Missouri's all-time leader in assists on Jan. 29, made his school-record 102nd start, passing Derek Winans on the all-time starts list.

