Crews fight 75 acre field fire in Bollinger County

According to a spokesman with Marble Hill Fire Department, about 75 acres are on fire in North Bollinger County off of County Road 908 and near County Road 902.



Five different fire crews from Bollinger County including the Missouri Conservation Department and Millersville Fire Department have been on scene for three hours.



Crews say it's hard to fight the fire because the ground is so saturated and they can't get any trucks out to the fire.



Crews have saved one structure from the fire already. Crews will be out for a while longer fighting it from the road. They feel the fire will eventually burn itself out.



