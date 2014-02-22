Fraternity holds MLK Peace Walk

Dozens of people came out to support the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Saturday with a peace walk in front of Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau.

This was the 4th annual MLK Peace Walk held by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Derrion Henderson, President of the fraternity, says that it is important to remember the King for what he has done and what he believed in.

Henderson says every year the walk grows stronger and they are seeing more people join in the walk.