Millersville fire truck crash - Scott City family loses home to - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Millersville fire truck crash - Scott City family loses home to fire - 9 charged after drug raid

An SUV and a fire truck were involved in a crash on Highway 34 (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist). An SUV and a fire truck were involved in a crash on Highway 34 (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist).
This home was destroyed by fire this morning (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist). This home was destroyed by fire this morning (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist).
9 people are facing drug charges after 3 drug raids in Ky. 9 people are facing drug charges after 3 drug raids in Ky.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office sent deputies to assist in a vehicle crash involving a Millersville Fire Truck on Highway 34 in Cape Girardeau County.

A family has lost everything after a home in Scott City burnt to the ground Saturday morning. Mollie Lair has the details on what a neighbor saw.

A St. Francois County duplex is a total loss and there was some damage to a neighboring home after fire last night.

Bryan McCormick says some rain and possibly a little sleet in parts of southern Illinois north of Route 13 tonight and much cooler temps for the Heartland tomorrow!

A preliminary report from the U.S. Geological Survey shows a 2.5 earthquake rattled parts of the Missouri Bootheel Saturday morning.

A preliminary report by the National Weather Service shows five tornadoes touched down Thursday in the Heartland.

A  firefighter has died after trying to help evacuate University of Missouri students from their apartments after a second-story walkway collapsed on Saturday.

A 74-year-old Caruthersville man was airlifted to a Memphis hospital after a wreck in Pemiscot County, Missouri.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says 9 people face drug and other charges after three search warrants were performed in Mayfield and Farmington, Kentucky.

A St. Francois County, Missouri man has been taken into custody in Colorado on check fraud warrants by the Kentucky State Police.

A massive operation by US and Mexico authorities has netted the world's top drug lord.

A former Ukrainian prime minister just freed from prison, rallied protesters in Kiev today.

Josh Frydman has college and high school hoops scores and highlights.

For more news, go to our mobile app.

Have a great evening - 

James Long
Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer
Facebook l Twitter l Google+ l Pinterest
Have a news tip? Give our newsroom a call at (800) 455-KFVS

Powered by Frankly