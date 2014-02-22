Deputies called to crash involving Millersville fire truck

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office sent deputies to assist in a vehicle crash involving a Millersville Fire Truck on Highway 34 in Cape Girardeau County.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, around 2:50 p.m., a Millersville fire truck was traveled through and intersection at Highway 34 and County Road 349, and collided with the SUV. The SUV was on Highway 34 headed east.

The tanker dislodged from the fire truck and landed into the ditch. The SUV also went into ditch.



Troopers say the fire truck had it's siren and lights activated at the time of the crash.

The 20-year-old driver of the SUV from Jackson was taken by ambulance to Saint Francois Hospital with moderate injuries.

The 55-year-old driver of the fire truck sustained minor injuries and was taken by private car to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Highway 34 was down to one lane for a time.



Both drivers were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.